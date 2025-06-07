England Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: Hosts England women's national cricket team are on their way to claiming a white-wash victory in the three-match ODI series against West Indies women's national cricket team as they gear up for the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025. England Women have already bagged the three-match T20I series 3-0, and now making the same in the ongoing ODI series would surely be a delight. England won both of their last two matches over West Indies by over 100 runs, ensuring sheer domination. ENG-W vs WI-W 1st ODI 2025: Dominant England Women Crush West Indies Women by 108 Runs in Opening ODI After T20I Series Sweep.

For West Indies women, nothing seems to be on track. Wi-W practically lost all five matches, three in T20Is, and two in ODIs by big margins, and were never even close to giving a fight. A victory in the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025 would mean nothing in this horrendous West Indies tour of England, but at least it can offer some consolation.

When is ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

England Women will host West Indies Women in the last fixture of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, June 7. The ENG-W vs WI-W match is set to be played at County Ground in Taunton, Somerset, scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partner for the England Women vs West Indies Women ODI Series 2025 in India. So fans looking forward to live telecast viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025 can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels. Scotland All-Rounder Brandon McMullen Surpasses Kapil Dev, Lance Klusener, Shakib Al Hasan To Achieve 1,000 Runs, 50 Wickets Double in ODIs.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025?

Fans will also have live streaming viewing options for the ENG-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2025. FanCode app and website will be live streaming England Women vs West Indies Women 3rd ODI 2025, but fans can watch the game full after buying a match pass worth 25 INR. SonyLiv app and website will also be live streaming the England Women's National Cricket Team vs West Indies Women's National Cricket Team 3rd ODI 2025 match.

