London [UK], March 4 (ANI): English county Yorkshire on Thursday confirmed the acquisition of New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson for the 2021 Vitality Blast campaign.

Ferguson is expected to be available to play in all of the Vikings' Vitality Blast North Group matches this summer subject to any international involvement. The 29-year-old bowler, who made his international T20 debut in 2017, was one of the standout players in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, taking 21 wickets across the tournament, including three in the final against England.

A right-arm quick bowler, Ferguson will add another dimension to the Vikings' bowling attack and add valuable experience to the club's promising bowling attack.

"I'm really excited to have signed for Yorkshire for the upcoming T20 Blast. I have really fond memories of my time in the county game back in 2018 and look forward to getting back over to the UK. It's a big year for T20 cricket with the T20 World Cup towards the end of the year, so regular top level T20 cricket throughout the year, particularly at such a big county, is hugely beneficial," Ferguson said in an official statement.

First XI coach Andrew Gale said: "Lockie has got X-factor pace. Pace in T20 cricket is always a good thing, but also his death bowling in-particular will be hugely beneficial. We haven't had somebody who is reliable and consistent at the death for a number of years. This is something that we have been working on with the lads in house, but also having someone who you can rely on at the death is a big plus."

Ferguson has been out of action since December last year, when he was diagnosed with a stress fracture following the T20I series against West Indies.

During the series against Windies, Ferguson had claimed his career-best figures of 5 for 21. (ANI)

