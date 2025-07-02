London, Jul 2 (PTI) India's Yuki Bhambri and his American partner Robert Galloway progressed to the second round of men's doubles event at the Wimbledon with straight-sets win over Romain Arneodo of Monaco and Manuel Guinard of France here on Wednesday.

The 16th-seeded Indo-American pair defeated Arneodo and Guinard 7-6(8) 6-4 in a first-round match that lasted one hour and 49 minutes.

Yuki and Galloway will next take on the winner of the match between the Dutch combination of Robin Haase and Jean-Julien Rojer and American Marcos Giron and Nuno Borges of Portugal in the next round.

Veteran Rohan Bopanna and his partner Belgium's Sander Gillé will take on third seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz of Germany in the first round of the men's doubles event, while another Indian Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolás Barrientos will face Alexandre Muller of France and Belgium's David Goffin in their opening-round contests.

Another Indian N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Reyes-Varela will also be in action in the men's doubles and will take on Aleksandar Kovacevic and Learner Tien in the opening round.

