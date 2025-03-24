Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], March 24 (ANI): Yuva Yoddhas, Sonipat Spartans, Junior Steelers, and the Jaipur Pink Cubs registered victories against their respective opponents on day 19 of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 in Haridwar on Monday.

In the first match on Monday, Sonipat Spartans defeated UP Falcons 43-38. Both sides inflicted an All-out in the first half, which ended 21-19 in favour of the Spartans. Sonipat had their lead, courtesy of two Super Tackles, but the UP Falcons took a two-point lead, thanks to an All-out on the Spartans. However, Sonipat Spartans inflicted an All-out in the second half to win the match by five points.

The Spartans are second in Pool B with 43 points, while the Falcons are fourth in Pool A with 33 points. Arjun Sirohi bagged 16 points (15 raid points and one tackle point), and Ankit Kumar Rana earned 14 raid points.

Meanwhile, Yuva Yoddhas defeated Yuva Paltan 48-30 in a one-sided encounter. They went into the half-time break with a 28-9 lead with two All-Outs and two Super Raids. The Yoddhas inflicted an All Out on Paltan to extend their lead by 23 points, while the Pune-based club inflicted an All Out in the last raid but the efforts weren't enough to win the match. Shivam Singh was the top performer with 12 points. The Yoddhas and Paltan are placed first and fourth in Pool B with 57 and 25 points, respectively.

Junior Steelers thrashed Palani Tuskers by 20 points, with the final scoreline reading 46-26. The Steelers went into the half-time with a 15-21 score, courtesy of one All Out, one Super Tackle, and a Super Raid. In the second half, the Haryana-based club inflicted two All Outs on the Tuskers to register a comfortable victory. Jaya Soorya (16 points) and Ghanshyam Magar (13 points) were the star players in the match. The Tuskers and Steelers are third and fifth in Pool A with 36 and 27 points, respectively.

Later in the day, Jaipur Pink Cubs edged past Yuva Mumba in a thrilling encounter. The Pink Cubs ended the first half with a 16-15 score, despite the Mumbai-based club bagging a Super Raid and a Super Tackle. Jaipur inflicted an All Out on Yuva Mumba in an action-packed second half to win the match 33-29. Despite Mumbai's loss, Abhimanyu Raghuvanshi was the star performer with 17 points.

Jaipur Pink Cubs have moved to the top of the Pool A standings with 61 points from 12 matches. Meanwhile, Yuva Mumba are placed fourth in Pool B with 40 points from 13 encounters.

Please find below the schedule for Yuva All-Stars Championship matches on Tuesday, March 25:

Match 77 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Warriorz K.C., 10:15 amMatch 78 - Sonipat Spartans vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 11:45 amMatch 79 - Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Vasco Vipers, 4:00 pmMatch 80 - Yuva Mumba vs Yuva Yoddhas, 5:30 pm. (ANI)

