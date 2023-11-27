New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic goal celebration 'Siu' was recreated in the National Football League (NFL) by the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers.

The highly rated 23-year-old isn't the first player to recreate Ronaldo's famous goal celebration and he won't be the last as the Portuguese who is ageing like a fine wine continue to dominate the scoring charts in the Saudi Pro League.

But after completing the touchdown against Flowers took the celebration to another level during a clash against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After completing the touchdown he lined up the players before taking a penalty, placed the ball and slotted it past the player. After scoring he hit Ronaldo's 'Siu' celebration which was met with a loud cheer from the fans.

This wasn't the first time a popular celebration from the world of football was recreated in the NFL. Manchester City forward Erling Haaland's meditation pose was recreated by Allen Lazard during his visit to London with the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

While, in the world of football, Ronaldo's goal-scoring celebration has become a regular theme in the Saudi Pro League (SPL). The Portuguese forward has been enjoying a rich vein in form for the SPL club Al Nassr.

The 38-year-old forward has 29 goals in as many appearances in the SPL while also providing nine assists as well. During Al Nassr's victory over Al Akhdoud, The five-time Ballon d'Or champion struck a brace and scripted another benchmark by scoring the most first-division goals in football history, he has 527 career league goals now. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old also scored 61 goals in 2023.

CR7's brace against Al Akhdoud came in the 77th and 80th minute and helped his side clinch three points in the Saudi Pro League. (ANI)

