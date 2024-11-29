Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], November 29 (ANI): Zimbabwe Cricket announced the rescheduling of the key matches of the multi-format series against Afghanistan to weekends to ensure "better access for spectators, enhancing the atmosphere" at the Harare Sports Club.

The changes affect both the T20I and ODI fixtures. The T20I series, originally slated for 9, 11, and 12 December, will now begin on Wednesday, December 11. The second and third T20Is will take place on Friday, December 13, and Saturday, December 14, respectively.

Also Read | IND U19 vs PAK U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles and More About India vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Dubai.

Similarly, the first ODI is now scheduled for Tuesday, December 17, with the second and third matches set for Thursday, December 19, and Saturday, December 21. These matches were initially planned for 15, 17 and 19 December.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni emphasised the importance of these changes as key to driving fans to watch their country in action.

Also Read | Navjot Singh Sidhu and Wife Slapped With INR 850 Crore Legal Notice Over 'Special Diet' Claims For Her Cancer Treatment.

"We understand the passion our fans have for the game, and we want to give as many people as possible the chance to experience top-level cricket. Moving key matches to the weekend ensures better access for spectators, enhancing the atmosphere at Harare Sports Club," Givemore Makoni said as quoted by the ICC.

The Test series schedule remains intact, with Zimbabwe gearing up to host its first Boxing Day Test in 28 years - the last dating back to 1996 against England. This historic match will be followed by Zimbabwe's inaugural New Year's Test, marking two significant milestones for Zimbabwe Cricket.

The Boxing Day Test will take place from 26-30 December at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The second Test, Zimbabwe's first-ever New Year's fixture, is scheduled for 2-6 January, also at Queens Sports Club.

Meanwhile, the T20I and ODI series will be hosted at Harare Sports Club.

Revised schedule:

1st T20I - Wednesday, 11 December.

2nd T20I - Friday, 13 December.

3rd T20I - Saturday, 14 December.

1st ODI - Tuesday, 17 December.

2nd ODI - Thursday, 19 December.

3rd ODI - Saturday, 21 December.

1st Test - 26 December to 30 December.

2nd Test - 2 January to 6 January. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)