The Pakistan national cricket team secured a one-sided victory of 99 runs in the final match of the three-game ODI series against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Kamran Ghulam's magnificent century followed by the all-round bowling performance helped visitors to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. Earlier, Zimbabwe won the opening fixture before Pakistan bounced back and won the last two ODIs. Kamran Ghulam Scores His Maiden Century in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During PAK vs ZIM 3rd ODI 2024.

While defending 304, the Pakistan spin duo of Saim Ayub (2/29) and Abrar Ahmed (2/45) choked the Zimbabwe batting attack. Speedster Aamer Jamal (2/19) and Haris Rauf (2/34) also picked up valuable wickets in Pakistan's one-sided victory in the third ODI match against Zimbabwe.

Kamran Ghulam's Maiden ODI Century Puts Pakistan Into a Commanding Position

Earlier in the match, right-handed batter Kamran Ghulam struck a magnificent century, which powered Pakistan to 303-6 in 50 overs. Ghulam played a stunning knock of 103 off 99 balls, including 14 boundaries. Opener Abdullah Shafique notched up 50 runs with the help of six boundaries. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava took two wickets each. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Assures He'll Do What's Best for Pakistan Cricket Amid Delay Over ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule, Shares Message for Jay Shah (Watch Video).

Pakistan Bowlers Shine in Emphatic 99-Run Win

While chasing 304, Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine played a fighting knock of 51 off 63 balls, including six boundaries. However, the rest of the batters couldn't cope with the brilliant spells by the Pakistan bowlers. Saim Ayub and Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, and Aamer Jamal bagged two wickets apiece. Faisal Akram and Kamran Ghulam took one scalp each. The hosts were bundled out for 204 runs in 40.1 overs. The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan won the third ODI by 99 runs.

