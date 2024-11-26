Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, November 26. Abrar Ahmed, making his ODI debut, was the star of the Pakistan national cricket team's bowling effort as he scalped four wickets with the Zimbabwe national cricket team being bowled out for just 145 in 32.3 overs. Salman Ali Agha, the vice-captain, also took three wickets. For Zimbabwe, Dion Myers was the highest run-scorer (33) while Sean Williams also added 31. In response, young Saim Ayub struck a sensational ODI century off just 53 balls, his first in the format as the Pakistan national cricket team chased down the paltry total in just 18.2 overs. With this win, Pakistan have levelled the series 1-1. Saim Ayub Scores Joint-Third Fastest ODI Century By A Pakistan Batsman, Achieves Feat By Scoring Maiden One-Day International Century in ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024.

Pakistan Beat Zimbabwe in ZIM vs PAK 2nd ODI 2024

The @SaimAyub7 storm helps Pakistan cruise to an emphatic 🔟-wicket win in the second ODI! 🙌 The series decider will take place on Thursday 🏏#ZIMvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/73srWTUF5H — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 26, 2024

