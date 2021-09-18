American actor Kieran Culkin and his wife Jazz Charton welcomed their second child together. The star, widely known for his role in HBO's hit series Succession and Charton have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Friday, revealing that they welcomed the little one on August 17. The pair also share 2-year-old daughter Kinsey Sioux. Primetime Emmys 2021: Streaming Date and Time, Nominees, Where to Watch Online – All You Need to Know About Upcoming Award Night.

"One month with our perfect little man," Charton wrote in the caption for a carousel of photos that gave a peek into her life as a mom of two. She went on to share their son's birth date and added the hashtag "gettheepidural." Two of the photos showed Charton cradling the infant, while others included new big sister Kinsey as well.

As per People magazine, Culkin wed Charton in 2013 after they met seven years before at a bar in New York. They welcomed their first child in September 2019. "After 25 hours of laboring at home, we arrived at the hospital too late for any pain meds as I was already dilated and ready to push (if I ever do this again I want ALL THE DRUGS, all of them!) and she was out within the hour during a full moon on Friday the 13th," Charton wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, "Of course our daughter was born on Friday the 13th." In March, Charton reminisced about her daughter reaching the 18-month milestone.

Glimpse of Kieran Culkin and Wife Jazz Charton's Newborn

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴊᴀᴢᴢ ᴄʜᴀʀᴛᴏɴ (@jazzcharton)

"18 months with the greatest love I've ever known. And the greatest appreciation for how much I took sleep, napping, reading, watching a movie in one sitting, eating hot food, being bored, day drinking and not breastfeeding a blood thirsty toddler for granted," she wrote. For Father's Day in June, the mom wrote to Culkin on Instagram, "Just when we finally felt like we'd gotten the hang of this whole parenting thing we decided to relive the whole newborn nightmare again. Here's to the calm before the storm of being parents to two gremlins. Two is easier than one right?..... right?....F---." On the work front, Culkin will be next seen in the new season of 'Succession', slated to release on October 17.

