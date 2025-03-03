The 97th Academy Awards is being held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, to honour the best films, technical achievements and performances among movies that released in 2024. Popular talk show host Conan O'Brien is set to host the award ceremony for the first time, taking over the baton from four-time host Jimmy Kimmel. The show began with a movie scene montage as a tribute to Los Angeles that was recently devastated by wildfires, before having Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande belt out numbers from their Oscar-nominated movie. Oscars 2025 LIVE Streaming Updates: From Winners to Performances, Watch 97th Academy Awards Telecast Online in India!

As for the nominees, Jacques Audiard's controversial French musical crime Emilia Pérez had dominated the nominations with 13 nods, which includes Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress (for Karla Sofía Gascón) and Best Supporting Actress (for Zoe Saldaña).

Brady Corbet's The Brutalist and Jon M Chu's Wicked come in second spot with 10 nominations each. The other movies that managed to get a fair share of nominations are James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, Edward Berger's Conclave, Sean Baker's Anora, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Coralie Forgeat's The Substance et al. 97th Academy Awards: Harrison Ford Backs Out As Oscars 2025 Presenter Due to Shingles Diagnosis.

Check Out the Big Winners of Oscars 2025:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Best Animated Feature Film

Best International Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Documentary Short Film

Best Live Action Short Film

Best Animated Short Film

Best Music (Original Score)

Best Music (Original Song)

Best Sound

Best Production Design

Best Cinematography

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Visual Effects

The 97th Academy Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), is streaming on Hulu in USA and in India on JioHotstar.

