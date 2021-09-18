Shabana Azmi is one of the most talented and phenomenal actresses of India. Her works in the 80s in the parallel cinema stage is nothing short of legendary. Even when she was part of commercial cinema, she aced the role of coy girl with songs and dances pretty well. We often wondered how did Shabana Azmi agree to do such a role in films like Amar Akbar Anthony or Parvarish where she was just a hero's love interest. They always felt like a disservice done to her immense talent. Be it Mandi or Arth or Ankur or Masoom for that mother, everytime Azmi is on screen, you are assured of a tremendous performance. Guess that's why she is still the only actress who has the highest number of National Film Award wins. Shabana Azmi Birthday Special: 5 Social Causes Supported By The Actress That Prove She Strongly Believes In Giving Back To The Society

Shabana Azmi has won in the Best Actress category five times. It started with Ankur which was Shyam Benegal's debut movie, followed by Arth, Khandhar, Paar and Godmother. The latter released in 1999. Shabana Azmi Birthday Special: 7 Finest Performances From The Acclaimed Actress That Make Us Wish She Acts More Often

"Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar"#FaceOfTheWeek #ShabanaAzmi won her second National Film Award for the restraint with which she conveys a wide range of emotions, effortlessly depicting dilemma & complex feelings of the character, in @MaheshNBhatt’s sensitive drama #Arth.@AzmiShabana pic.twitter.com/CwhzBQ4zIs — NFAI (@NFAIOfficial) September 14, 2021

Even today, Shabana Azmi can hold a scene and the screen terrifically well.

