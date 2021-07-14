Mumbai, July 14: Popular artists such as Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur, and Be YouNick are all set to tickle the funny bone of the viewers with their content on Amazon's free video entertainment service, miniTV.

The above-mentioned creators will make sketches out of highly relatable daily life situations which will first be exclusively released on miniTV for all Amazon users. Amazon Launches MiniTV, In-App Free Video-Streaming Service Exclusively for India.

Dolly Singh's sketch will revolve around seven stages of getting over a break-up, while Prajakta Koli will guide viewers on how to perfect the art of 'middle-class hacks'.

In his inimitable style, Ashish Chanchlani will take everyone to the extraordinary world of 'Beauty and Fashion influencers', whereas Amit Bhadana will don the role of a 'Salesman' stuck between an overzealous boss and an ex-lover. Be YouNick will share a hilarious yet relatable tale of getting over a breakup while touching base with friends.

Talking about the latest additions to the miniTV library, Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video and miniTV, said, "At Amazon, our viewers are at the heart of our business and we're always looking at bringing the best bouquet of content for their delight."

"With miniTV, the idea is to deliver top notch content to Amazon customers, while elevating their overall shopping experience. We are thrilled to have these brilliant comedic minds on board and are certain that our customers will enjoy the exclusive content on miniTV," he added.

