California [US], May 8 (ANI): The Alphabet giant Google has now previewed a new section in Google Play that will improve the transparency around how apps are using a user's data.

According to Mashable, Google announced today via a blog post that, by the beginning of Q2 2022, developers will be required to include information about how their apps collect and share data as well as other data pertaining to privacy and security.

The company will reportedly require developers to denote 'type of data is collected and stored.' This includes the collection of data metrics pertaining to a users' "approximate or precise location, contacts, personal information (for example name, email address), photos and videos, audio files, and storage files."

Mashable quoted the blog stating app developers will be able to access the new policy requirements and resources within the third quarter of this year after which they can make necessary changes to the information section in the Google Play Console. The changes will have to be made by the fourth quarter. The safety section will go live in Google Play in the first quarter of 2022.

Earlier, a similar policy change was made by Apple for application listings in the App Store. Apple's 'Privacy Labels' in a similar manner, give users an overview of data that an app gathers and what it does with it.

At the time, Apple made these 'Privacy Labels' mandatory, a number of developers were up in arms against the Cupertino giants for allegedly making the policy changes too Apple-friendly. (ANI)

