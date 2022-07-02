Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): The BIS certifications required for the OnePlus 10RT to be sold in India appear to have now been granted.

According to GSM Arena, the OnePlus 10RT, which is widely believed to be the subject of this operation, has the model number CPH2413.

It has a 120 Hz AMOLED touchscreen, a 16 MP front-facing camera, a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP primary camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 2 MP depth camera.

Apparently, it will be available in green and black. Prior to its debut in India, internal testing for the handset has begun there.

The OnePlus 10RT will reportedly come in two RAM/storage configurations: 8/128GB and 12/256GB. OxygenOS 12 should be installed on top of Android 12 out of the box, as reported by GSM Arena. (ANI)

