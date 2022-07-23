Shenzhen [China], July 23 (ANI): Days before the OnePlus 10T is announced on August 1, OnePlus will release the CE version of the Nord Buds TWS earbuds, which were first introduced by the company in April.

According to GSM Arena, the Nord Buds CE's specifications haven't been released by OnePlus yet.

The Nord Buds CE won't have the silicone tips that came with the original Nord Buds, according to photographs posted by the firm on its official Indian website.

The Nord Buds CE is expected to cost cheaper than the regular Nord Buds, which are presently available in India for Rs 2,599 (USD 33/Euro 32).

However, OnePlus has teased that the Nord Buds CE will cost Rs 2x99 in India. (ANI)

