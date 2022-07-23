Inter Milan are set to lock horns against French side RC Lens in a club-friendly match on Saturday, July 23. The match would be played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens and is scheduled to start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The Serie A giants lost out the domestic title to city rivals AC Milan last season and would be leaving no stone unturned in their build-up to the next season. They have been boosted by a returning Romelu Lukaku, who had played a major role in them winning the Serie A title a season ago. Romelu Lukaku Transfer News: Star Forward Returns to Inter Milan on Season-Long Loan From Chelsea

RC Lens are coming into this match on the back of a win over fellow French team Clermont Foot. Inter Milan too are in good form, having beaten Lugano 4-1 in their last outing. Ahead of this match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Inter Milan vs RC Lens, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Milan vs RC Lens friendly clash will be played at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in RC Lens on July 23, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 10:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Inter Milan vs RC Lens, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the match would not be telecasted live in India due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Hence, fans in India would not be able to catch this game live on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Inter Milan vs RC Lens, Club Friendlies 2022?

Fans would not be able to watch live streaming of this match either. But they would surely be able to follow live updates of this game on both teams' social media handles.

