Washington [US], April 21 (ANI): OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its Nord N20 5G in the United States. The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is a mid-range price segment smartphone and is confirmed to be sold exclusively via T-mobile.

As per Mashable, the smartphone comes with a plethora of features like a Snapdragon chipset, a triple camera setup, an AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint scanner, a massive battery, 33W fast charging support, and a lot more among the others.

Powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G also comes with 128GB of expandable storage, a 4,500 mAh battery, and a 6.43-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera sensor. Moreover, the storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Running on Android 11 with OxygenOS skin, the smartphone offers a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-MP primary sensor, clubbed with an 8-MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2-MP depth sensor along with an LED flash.

Although the OnePlus Nord N20 5G is available for sale in the United States, the smartphone looks like a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, which is scheduled to debut in India on April 28.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G comes with a price tag of USD 289 (approx Rs 21,500) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. (ANI)

