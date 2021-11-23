Beijing [China], November 23 (ANI): Chinese tech giant Oppo on Tuesday has confirmed that its upcoming Reno7 series will be the first smartphone to feature Sony IMX709 sensor.

Arriving on November 25 in China, the upcoming Reno7 series will be the world's first to feature Sony's IMX709 sensor in the selfie camera, advertised to have a 60 per cent increase in light sensitivity and 35 per cent noise reduction compared to the selfie unit on the Reno6 Pro, according to GSM Arena.

The company stated that the Sony IMX709 will be present on the Reno7 and Reno7 Pro's selfie cameras but didn't mention anything about the Reno7 SE.

Oppo has also posted a short clip on Weibo, teasing the sensor's low-light capabilities.

Furthermore, the company revealed that the Reno7 Pro will have a pulsating light around the camera bump to alert you of notifications, but as per GSM Arena it is unclear if it will remain exclusive to the Pro version or other models will also get it.

The Oppo Reno7 series consists of three smartphones- Reno7, Reno7 SE, and Reno7 Pro.

The company has not introduced any Pro plus version this time, as of now for the November 25 event. (ANI)

