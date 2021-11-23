Lucknow, November 23: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released admit card for examination for the post review officer (RO) and assistant review officer (ARO) on Tuesday. Candidates appearing for the UPPSC RO, ARO preliminary exam 2021 can download the hall ticket from the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.

The prelims examination will be conducted on December 5. It will be held in two shifts. The exam in the first shift will take place from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. It will be conducted at various examination centres across 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, Lucknow, Ghazipur, Prayagraj and Bareilley. UP TET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at updeled.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Downlaod The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the commission - uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link – “Download Admit Card”.

Enter your login credentials, including the registration number.

The UPPSC RO, ARO admit cards 2021 will appear on the screen.

Download the hall ticket.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card for future use.

The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. Aspirants need to carry a valid ID proof along with the hall ticket to the examination centre. Admit cards have details, including reporting time, address of the centre and other important details about the exam.

