By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): After spending some time with the POCO C85x 5G, it's clear where this phone sits in the grand scheme of things. It isn't trying to be a flagship killer; instead, it's a steady, reliable companion for those who prioritise staying connected over raw power.

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The Daily Grind:

From my experience, the performance is basic. If you are looking to push high-frame rates in heavy games, this isn't the device for you. However, for the everyday essentials like scrolling through social media, checking emails, or navigating with GPS, the octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM keep things moving smoothly enough for the price point.

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The real standout is the software commitment. Running Android 16 with HyperOS 3, POCO is promising 4 years of OS updates. In a segment where phones are often forgotten after a year, seeing a budget device supported until 2030 is a huge win for long-term value.

Entertainment and Battery Life:

The 6.9-inch display is massive, making it a good pocket cinema. Yes, there is a sizeable chin at the bottom, but the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate adds a layer of Fluidity that makes the basic performance feel a bit snappier during navigation.

But the true hero here is the 6300mAh battery. It's a literal powerhouse. I found I could easily go through a full day of heavy use and still have plenty of juice left for the next morning. The 15W charging isn't the fastest by modern standards, but given how long the battery lasts, you won't find yourself tethered to a wall very often.

Camera and Design:

The 32MP dual rear camera does a decent job in daylight, capturing clear, shareable photos for your feed. It's functional and straightforward, exactly what you'd expect for Rs 10,999. Physically, the phone feels solid. Despite the giant battery, it's surprisingly slim at 8.15mm. I also appreciate the practical touches like the 3.5mm headphone jack and the ability to expand storage up to 2TB, which is perfect if you like to keep your entire music or movie library offline.

In The End:

The POCO C85x 5G is a practical choice. It trades 'wow-factor' speed for 'stay-on-forever' battery life and long-term software peace of mind. If you need a secondary device or a reliable first smartphone that won't give up on you, this could be a strong contender.

My rating: 3.5/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, lifestyle and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)