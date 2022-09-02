Seoul [South Korea], September 2 (ANI): South Korean tech giant Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 4.1.1 update for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones.

According to GSM Arena, the update currently only seeding in the US for units locked to Verizon, Comcast, and Xfinity Mobile's networks, but the rollout should expand to other regions soon.

The update comes with firmware version S90xUSQU2AVHB, and if you haven't received it yet, you can navigate to your phone's Settings, and Software update menu to check for it manually.

The One UI 4.1.1 update is based on Android 12 and doesn't bring Android 13 to the S22 trio. That will happen with One UI 5. Users also don't get the September 2022 Android security patch with the new build.

However, what you do get with the One UI 4.1.1 is improvements to Private Share and Smart View. Private Share now allows you to edit file names once they are shared through private sharing.

Smart View, on the other hand, now comes with the enhanced Multi View feature that fits your daily usage style. It shows multiple options, including Full Screen and Picture-in-picture, as per GSM Arena.

Previously, Samsung announced that its new software update for the Galaxy S22 series will bring a number of improvements to the trio's cameras.

With the new update, hyperlapse videos for the telephoto camera will be enabled, and the QR scanner will be improved for easier navigation. The Hyperlapse option in the Camera app offered recording with the wide and ultrawide cameras, but now a third 3x option is coming.

Samsung also confirmed Astro Hyperlapse is currently in development. It's a cool feature that will allow users to have even more artistic photos of the night sky, reported GSM Arena. (ANI)

