Redmi India will officially launch the 11 Prime smartphone on September 6, 2022. The company teased the handset on its Twitter account, revealing its launch date. A dedicated microsite is live on Amazon India, confirming its availability via the e-commerce website and key specifications. Redmi 11 Prime India Launch Set for September 6, 2022.

Redmi 11 Prime (Photo Credits: Redmi)

Redmi 11 Prime will come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. For photography, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, along with an LED flash. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery, a waterdrop notch display, a textured rear panel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The #PrimeTimeAllRounder is here to bowl you over! Introducing #Redmi11Prime, your next favourite smartphone. 😎 Launches on 𝟎𝟔.𝟎𝟗.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐. Get notified: https://t.co/2mOSyfJvBQ pic.twitter.com/r3I9Rv0BR3 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 1, 2022

The handset will be offered in black, green and purple colours. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its launch.

