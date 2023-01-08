Los Angeles [US], January 8 (ANI): Snapchat has announced the departure of a major feature from its layout recently.

The instant messaging app decided to shut down on its camera app for the desktop which allowed users to choose from a variety of filters from cat ears to pirate hats to apply during video calls.

On the support page of the app's website, a message was posted which notified users that 'on January 25, 2023, Snap Camera will no longer be available to use or download'.

"You can continue using Lenses on your computer with Snapchat for Web," the message further read.

The camera feature was introduced to the app in 2018. At the time it was available to use with apps like Skype, YouTube, Zoom and Google Hangouts. Available on both Mac and Windows operating systems, it allowed users to switch different filters during a video call or a live stream.

On Twitter, the messaging app announced that it was now focusing more on making the Camera Kit access more expansive for a better experience on web.

"Hi there, thanks for asking! We're adjusting our web-based investments for the AR creator & developer community to focus on expanding access to Camera Kit for Web. Stay tuned for more info this year, and you can keep using Lenses on your computer with Snapchat for Web," the app's tweet read.

Earlier in June 2022, Snapchat had formally unveiled Snapchat+, a premium membership at USD3.99/month service that will give users access to unique features including the option to alter the app icon and the ability to know who has rewatched your stories.

According to TechCrunch, the company had said that it is testing this capability, although it did not provide any information. It has now formally established Snapchat+. With additional nations to be added shortly, the new subscription plan will debut in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. (ANI)

