Medak, July 15: A Congress functionary, Anil Marelli, was found shot dead in Telangana's Medak district, police said on Tuesday. The Congress leader was shot allegedly by unidentified persons at 8:30 pm on Monday near Varikuntam X road, police said. According to Sub-Inspector Mohd Ghouse of Kolcharam, the deceased Marelli was followed from Hyderabad, and later his vehicle was stopped, and the accused fired at him, the police official said. Haryana: Journalist Shot Dead by Unknown Assailants Near His Home in Jhajjar.

A case has been registered, and the efforts continue to trace the accused, Sub-Inspector Ghouse stated. NThe body has been shifted to the hospital and sent for a post-mortem examination. Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)