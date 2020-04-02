Telangana Govt Should Convert Owaisi Hospital into Isolation Ward: State BJP Chief

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], April 2 (ANI): BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay on Thursday the state government should immediately convert Owaisi Hospital into an isolation ward in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.He also slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for making inappropriate comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi."It is a shame that Owaisi does not call for the prevention of this coronavirus and doing politics for minority votes. Owaisi has not taken any steps to protect the Muslim community from coronavirus," Sanjay told ANI. "It is a shame that Owaisi is not condemning the attack on doctors at Gandhi Hospital. The state government should immediately convert Owaisi Hospital into isolation ward," he said.Earlier, Owaisi had said, "I condemn that Islam is being blamed for the situation in the country now. Disease or plague has no religion, but some media outlets which blindly defend the government, BJP and Prime Minister have given coronavirus a religion." (ANI)

