Sangareddy, March 8: A hidden camera was discovered inside a mobile charger at a private women's hostel in the Ameenpur area of the Sangareddy district, Telangana, sparking outrage among the hostel residents. Police have taken the hostel owner, identified as B Maheshwar, into custody and launched an investigation into the matter. According to the Ameenpur Police Inspector, the incident came to light when a young woman staying in Villa No 75 of the hostel found the concealed spy camera. Karimnagar Shocker: Man Attacks, Attempts To Murder Mother of Woman He Loved for Fixing Her Marriage in Telangana; Video Surfaces.

She immediately alerted fellow hostel residents, who then informed the police. Acting swiftly, law enforcement officers reached the scene and seized the device, along with several storage chips, which are currently being examined. The hostel, run by owner B Maheshwar, has now come under scrutiny as authorities investigate possible breaches of privacy and security violations. The police have registered a case under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, which pertains to crimes involving violations of privacy. Telangana Shocker: Man Pours Petrol on Woman, Threatens To Set Her on Fire After Rejection in Huzurnagar; CCTV Video Surfaces.

"We are verifying the recovered evidence and conducting a thorough investigation into the matter," said the Ameenpur Police Inspector. The incident has raised serious concerns about women's safety in hostels, prompting calls for stricter regulations and surveillance measures to prevent such breaches of privacy. Further details are awaited.

