In a shocking incident in Huzurnagar, Telangana, a man allegedly poured petrol on a woman and threatened to set both himself and the woman on fire after she rejected his advances. The horrifying act, caught on CCTV, occurred on the roadside in the NGO Colony area of Suryapet district on February 10. The footage shows the man arguing with two women before he doused himself in petrol, then poured it on the woman while threatening to ignite a fire. Before the situation escalated, quick-thinking locals intervened, overpowering the man and preventing a potential tragedy. Telangana Shocker: Teacher Sexually Harasses and Forces Minor Students To Watch Porn During Class Hours in Vikarabad, Arrested.

Man Threatens To Set Woman on Fire After Rejection in Telangana

#Telangana : #Stalker Shocking, a man poured petrol on a woman at the road side and reportedly threatened to sets self, woman on fire, as she had rejected his advances, at NGOs Colony in #Huzurnagar of #Suryapet district on Monday, February 10, caught on #CCTV The CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WIOmuBzPE9 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) February 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)