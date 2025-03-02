A man identified as Raj Kumar has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a woman’s mother after she refused his marriage proposal in Vannaram, Ramadugu mandal, Karimnagar district. According to reports, Raj Kumar had been stalking and harassing the woman, pressuring her to marry him. However, when her mother arranged her marriage elsewhere, he became enraged and attempted to strangle the mother in retaliation. Hearing the commotion, neighbours intervened, rescued the woman’s mother, and alerted the police. Law enforcement officials arrived at the scene and arrested Raj Kumar. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. Lakhimpur Kheri: Villagers Beat Tiger to Death After It Attacks Woman in Phulwaria Village (Disturbing Video).

Man Arrested for Attempting to Murder Woman’s Mother Over Marriage Refusal (Disturbing Visuals)

⚠️Trigger Warning: Disturbing Visuals. In #Telangana's #Karimnagar, a youngster, who was allegedly stalking a woman and pressuring her to marry him, tried to kill her mother in #Vannaram of #Ramadugu mandal. According to villagers, one #RajKumar from the same village was… pic.twitter.com/xYF06e6ysA — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)