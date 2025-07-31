Karimnagar, July 31: A second-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Adilabad on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sahil Chaudhary (22), a native of Jaipur, Rajasthan. According to circle inspector Karunakar Rao of Adilabad II town, Sahil was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on the college premises after he failed to attend the afternoon study session. Lucknow Shocker: Scolded by Mother for Playing Mobile Games, Class 8 Student Dies by Suicide in Uttar Pradesh.

Fellow students noticed his absence and alerted the staff, who found him unresponsive in his room, police added. Sahil's parents have been informed, and a case has been registered. "We are conducting a thorough inquiry into the incident," Rao said. Further details will be known following the post-mortem examination and completion of the investigation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.