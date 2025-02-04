Telugu film producer K P Choudhary has in his suicide note mentioned he was taking the extreme step due to depression and no one should be held responsible for his death, police said on Tuesday. As per the note, Choudhary was under depression for the past few days, they said. Sarigama Viji, Veteran Kannada Actor, Dies at 76 Due to Age-Related Illness.

The body of Choudhary (44), known for producing Rajinikanth-starrer Kabali in Telugu, was found on Monday in the bedroom of the rented premises at Siolim village in North Goa district.

KP Choudhary's Death Confirmed as Suicide

North SP Akshat Kaushal confirmed that Telugu film producer KP Chowdary, also known as Sunkara Krishna Prasad Chowdary (44), allegedly d*ied by su*icide. His body was found hanging in his rented house in Siolim.#GoaNews #CrimeUpdate #TeluguFilmProducer #Goa pic.twitter.com/THIp5AGlCR — Goa News Hub (@goanewshub) February 3, 2025

Police recovered a suicide note from the bedroom of the deceased.

The note mentioned he was committing suicide due to depression and "no one should be held responsible" for his death, a senior police official said.

The producer also said in the note that his body should be handed over to his mother who lives in Tamil Nadu.

After being alerted, police on Monday reached the house and sent the body to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim near here.

The post-mortem would be conducted after Choudhary's family reaches Goa, the official said.

"We are expecting his family to arrive today," he said.

In 2023, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team arrested Choudhary in connection with a drugs case.