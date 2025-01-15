Veteran Kannada actor R Vijaykumar, aka Sarigama Viji, died at the age of 77. The Sandalwood actor-writer was undergoing treatment for multiple age-related issues at the Manipal Hospital in Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru. He breathed his last on Wednesday (January 14). The news of his passing was confirmed by his son. His mortal remains will be taken to his residence at Mahalakshmipuram at 1 PM for people to pay their final respects, and the last rites will take place tomorrow (January 16)at his residence at the Chamrajpet Crematorium at 10 AM. P Jayachandran, Legendary Malayalam Playback Singer, Dies at 80 Due to Cancer.

Veteran Kannada Actor Sarigama Viji No More

Senior actor #Saregamaviji has breathed his last at a private hospital today. He will be laid to the rest tomorrow #RIP #Sandalwood #Kannadafilmindustry #KFI pic.twitter.com/MCSrWOxf8I — Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) January 15, 2025

