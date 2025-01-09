Legendary Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran, known for his romantic numbers, passed away on Thursday (January 9) at the age of 80. The popular singer, who was reportedly battling cancer, died at a private hospital in Thrissur, where he was undergoing treatment. Renowned for his magnificent contribution to Indian music, Jayachandran recorded over 16,000 songs across different languages. He was fondly called as "Bhava Gayakan". Malayalam Actor Dileep Sankar Found Dead in Thiruvananthapuram Hotel, Case of Suicide Suspected.

Legendary Playback Singer P Jayachandran Passes Away at 80

#Kerala: Legendary playback singer P. Jayachandran, whose melodious voice enchanted Malayalis for over six decades, passed away on Thursday at the age of 80. Renowned for his ability to evoke profound emotions through his soulful singing, Jayachandran's voice brought life to… pic.twitter.com/kxBlnXKHuy — South First (@TheSouthfirst) January 9, 2025

