Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday resumed her work after a seven-month-long hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 'Queen' actor took to Twitter to share pictures of herself as she kicked off her work early morning and revealed to her fans that she is travelling to southern India for the shoot of 'Thalaivi.' "Dear friends today is a very special day, resuming work after 7 months, travelling to southern India for my most ambitious bilingual project THALAIVI," she tweeted. Kangana Ranaut Shares Childhood Picture, Draws Comparison to Her Current Self

"Need your blessings in these testing times of a pandemic. P.S just clicked these morning selfies hope you all like them," she added. The biopic of late political leader J. Jayalalithaa is being helmed by AL Vijay. 'Thalaivi' has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. Hathras Gangrape Case: Kangana Ranaut Expresses ‘Immense Faith’ in UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Wants Rapists to Be Shot Dead

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Tweet Below:

The movie was scheduled to hit theatres on June 26, 2020, but would not be able to see the light of the day owing to the shuttering of movie halls due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

