Thane, May 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide on Sunday in Kopri area of eastern Thane, police said.

No suicide note was found from the house in Gandhi Nagar where she hanged herself from the ceiling fan, said Senior Inspector GA Agarkar.

A case has been registered and probe into why she took this extreme step was underway, he added.

