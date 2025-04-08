Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, who is popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has shared an Instagram post with screenshots of rape, acid attack and death threats. She has been in the news in connection with the controversy regarding India's Got Latent. Apoorva Mukhija Aka The Rebel Kid DELETES All Her Instagram Posts Amid ‘IGL’ Row; Is This an April Fool’s Day Prank?.

After deleting her posts, she has now made a comeback and shared an Instagram post with screenshots of the comments that people left on her posts. While some gave her rape and death threats, the others threatened her of acid attack. She wrote in the caption, "and that's not even 1%"

Apoorva Mukhija Shares Screenshots of Hundreds of Rape and Death Threats She Got Amid ‘IGL’ Row

In February, Maharashtra Cyber Cell recorded the statement of social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija after the controversy regarding India's Got Latent.

The show came under intense scrutiny after controversial remarks were made by Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode. Allahbadia's comment about a contestant involving their parents quickly went viral and was met with widespread criticism on social media.

‘Don’t Take Away the Story From the Storyteller’

The podcaster later issued a public apology, acknowledging that his comments were not only inappropriate but also lacked humour. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia said in his apology. He also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, promising to use his platform more responsibly in the future. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Comedian Samay Raina appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch on April 6, Saturday in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly promoting obscenity and vulgar content through his YouTube show India's Got Latent. On February 10, Guwahati Police had registered an FIR against certain YouTubers and social Influencers, namely Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Mukhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled India's Got Latent.

Guwahati Crime Branch had registered a case vide Cyber PS case no 03/2025 under sections - 79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. 'Trash Behaviour as Usual': Apoorva Mukhija Allegedly Creates Ruckus at Sabrina Carpenter’s Paris Concert Amid ‘IGL’ Row; Netizens React to Viral Video.

Earlier, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, who is also one of the alleged accused in the case, along with influencer Apoorva Mukhija, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, comedian Samay Raina and others, also appeared before the Guwahati Crime Branch to record his statement.