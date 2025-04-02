Social media influencer and actress Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, has deleted all posts from her official Instagram handle. The activity happened on Tuesday (April 1). Her sudden decision has left everyone speculating whether it could be due to the ongoing India's Got Latent (IGL) controversy in which she was involved along with Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani and Jaspreet Singh. It could also be an April Fool's prank, as it came on the first day of the month. Now, a screenshot of her Insta handle with 3 Million followers is going viral. For the unversed, the IGL controversy erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a controversial joke about parents, leading to multiple FIRs getting filed against him as well as the above-mentioned guests on the talent show. 'Trash Behaviour as Usual': Apoorva Mukhija Allegedly Creates Ruckus at Sabrina Carpenter’s Paris Concert Amid ‘IGL’ Row; Netizens React to Viral Video.

Apoorva Mukhija Deletes All IG Posts Amid ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row

Screenshot of Apoorva Mukhija's IG Handle

