YouTuber and popular podcaster RanveerAllahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, has allegedly found love again. This comes months after his breakup with TV actress Nikki Sharma in February 2025. Pictures from Ranveer Allahbadia's Diwali celebrations hint that he is dating social media influencer and content creator Juhi Bhatt. Although Ranveer did not reveal his girlfriend's name or photo, netizens have found out the new girl's identity. Ranveer Allahbadia Aka BeerBiceps Finds Love Again With Instagram Influencer Juhi Bhatt? Shares Ghibli-Inspired Diwali 2025 Photos Hinting at Festive Romance (View Post).

Ranveer Allahbadia Confirms His Relationship With Juhi Bhatt

On Monday (October 20), Ranveer Allabdaia took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from his Diwali celebrations and wrote, "Happy Diwali. Having a grown man Diwali this year. First time I decorated my own place, thanks to some divine help. Life's good when you begin your day with a LIVE Rasraj Ji Maharaj Bajrang Baan. And end it with some soft 1960s music."

The Ghibli-Styled Photos in Ranveer Allahbadia’s Post Which Raised Speculations

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ranveer's Diwali pictures included a Ghibli-styled AI-generated image of himself with a girl and another picture where the same girl was seen sitting beside a rangoli. Minutes after Ranveer shared the pictures, Juhi Bhatt also shared glimpses of her beautifully decorated home and a rangoli that looked similar to the one seen in Ranveer's post, subtly confirming their relationship. In the photo, the influencer was also seen holding a bunch of pink roses.

Juhi Bhatt’s Instagram Story

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

In addition to this, Ranveer and Juhi follow each other on Instagram, which has only added to their relationship rumours.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s Diwali 2025 Dump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

Who is Juhi Bhatt?

Ranveer Allahbadia's rumoured lady love, Juhi Bhatt, is a model, actress, and social media influencer based in Mumbai but hails from Dehradun, Uttarakhand. According to media reports, she is currently 29 years old. Juhi is quite active on social media and has over 459K followers on Instagram. She is known for her engaging online presence, which includes fashion collaborations and dance reels.

She has collaborated with multiple digital platforms, including FilterCopy, and has appeared in several of their sketches such as When You Break Up With Your Job. Neither she nor Ranveer has officially confirmed their romance, but their coordinated posts have caught everyone’s attention. If the speculations turn out to be true, Ranveer might indeed be marking a new chapter in his life following his breakup and India’s Got Latent controversy. Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram (See Photos).

Juhi Bhatt’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Bhatt (@juhi.bhatt)

Ranveer Allabadia’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia was at the centre of a social media backlash following his involvement in a controversial episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Talent in February 2025. In the episode, Ranveer asked a contestant an inappropriate question about parental intercourse, which was widely condemned online. The show’s panel also included Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and Jaspreet Singh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2025 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).