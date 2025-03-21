The controversy surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks on India's Got Latent sparked a massive uproar on the internet, resulting in legal trouble for those involved in the episode. Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, was also embroiled in the controversy along with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani, comedian Jaspreet Singh, and the show's host Samay Raina. As the controversy gradually fades from the headlines, Apoorva Mukhija is once again at the centre of attention, this time for allegedly causing discomfort to other concertgoers at pop star Sabrina Carpenter's concert in Paris. ‘India’s Got Latent’ Row: Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija Apologise to NCW for Offensive Remarks on ‘IGL’, Promise To Be More Mindful.

Apoorva Mukhija Lands in Trouble at Sabrina Carpenter’s Paris Concert

Amid India's Got Latet Row, Apoorva Mukhija attended Sabrina Carpenter's recent concert in Paris. A Reddit user shared Apoorva's video from the concert, where she could be seen lip-syncing, dancing to the singer's songs, and recording herself. However, it appeared that the 24-year-old unknowingly caused discomfort to those around her, as the post claimed she was obstructing their view with her phone's flashlight.

She was also seen speaking directly to the camera at one point, indicating that she was recording content at the concert. The post's caption mentioned that when other attendees requested Apoorva to lower her voice and avoid using the flash, she shouted at them and nearly hit someone. The situation escalated to the point where security had to intervene, asking her to return to her seat as she kept moving around.

Apoorva Mukhija at Sabrina Carpenter’s Paris Concert

Netizens React to Apoorva Mukhija’s Behaviour at the Concert

Reacting to the video, netizens slammed Apoorva for her "embarrassing" behaviour at Sabrina Carpenter's Parisconecrt. One user wrote, "Imagine supporting her during the controversy only to see her degrading the country." while another commented, "Trash behavior as usual. Now lets see how PR defends this by saying she can say her mind and its the patriarchal systems which is putting her down."

Netizens React to Apoorva Mukhija’s Viral Video

Reddit Comments

Apoorva Mukhija recently made her return to Instagram and shared a cryptic message on her broadcast channel. She also expressed gratitude to her fans for staying by her side during the tough phase.

