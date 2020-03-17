Those Suffering from Corona and Not Coming out for Treatment Are Traitors: Dr Naresh Trehan

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Those who are suffering from coronavirus but are not coming forward for the treatment are traitors, said Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director, Medanta-The Medicity on Tuesday. "Those who are suffering from coronavirus and hiding themselves are traitors. They are putting their family, relatives, society and country at risk," said Trehan while speaking to ANI. "If people will not come forward and tell then the situation will become worrisome," he said. He said those hospitals which have been built but are not operational now should be set aside to facilitate patients suffering from coronavirus. "All the new hospitals that have been built but are not operational now, the government should convert them into corona hospitals. Putting a corona virus infected patient in a running private hospital or government hospital can aggravate the situation as because it is extremely difficult to isolate a corona patient in an operational hospital," he said.A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and three persons have lost their life while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)

