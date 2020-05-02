Three FC Koln Members Test Positive for COVID-19 After Return to Training

Berlin [Germany], May 2 (ANI): Bundesliga side FC Koln has confirmed that three club members have tested positive for the coronavirus.All three members have now been quarantined. The German side had recently returned to training in groups.Earlier this week, FC Koln had all its players, background and coaching staff tested for COVID-19."Three people tested positive, all are symptom-free. After an assessment of the cases by the responsible health authorities, the three people who tested positive will go into a 14-day quarantine at home," FC Koln said in an official statement."FC Koln will not confirm any names out of respect for the privacy of those affected. FC Koln's training can continue as planned, according to the hygiene and infection control measures that have been in place since April 6th in group training," it added.All German football teams have started to train again as there is a possible return of Bundesliga.Earlier this week, the government had delayed the decision on when games can be played in the country.Koln are placed at the tenth spot in the Bundesliga standings after 25 matches.All sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

