Bundesliga 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Bundesliga 2025-26 leaders Bayern Munich host third-placed TSG Hoffenheim at the Allianz Arena on February 8, seeking to end a rare two-match winless streak. The Bavarians are under pressure to protect their six-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. While Bayern remain the league's most potent offensive force, they face a Hoffenheim side that has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence, entering the fixture on a five-match winning run since the turn of the year. Harry Kane Surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland In Unique European Record, Becomes Fastest Player Ever To Reach 100 Goals For Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 8.

Venue: Allianz Arena in Munich

Time: 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Bundesliga action through the following options:

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim 2025–26 live streaming online.

Telecast: Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India might find the Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Network Ten TV channels. Dietmar Hamann Urges Bayern Munich To Rethink Early Contract Extension for Harry Kane, Says ‘Extending His Contract Would Be Madness’.

Bayern Munich vs TSG Hoffenheim Team News and Key Players

The hosts have been bolstered by positive medical news. Talismanic striker Harry Kane, who leads the league with 22 goals, has recovered from a mid-week illness and is expected to start. Captain Manuel Neuer is also tipped to feature after overcoming a gastrointestinal infection, meaning Kompany should have a near-full strength squad at his disposal as they look to replicate their 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim from earlier this season.

The visitors' success has been built on an aggressive, high-intensity style that mirrors Bayern's own approach. However, they will have to navigate today’s clash without key midfielder Wouter Burger, who is suspended. Defensive mainstay Koki Machida remains a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury, while forward Adam Hlozek is also ruled out with a calf problem.

