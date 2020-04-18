Tiger Cub Found Dead in Maharashtra's Pench Reserve

Nagpur, Apr 18 (PTI)A tiger cub was found dead in Pench Reserve in Maharashtra on Saturday, an official said.

The body of the cub, between four to five months old, was found in compartment number 538 in north Salama beat of East Pench range, a release said.

"The carcass seems to be a couple of days old but all the body parts are intact. A post mortem will be carried out to know the cause of death," an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)