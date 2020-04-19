TN Reports 100 Plus Virus Cases, a Repeat After a Week

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI): After a week's hiatus, Tamil Nadu reported 100 plus coronavirus cases again on Sunday, pushing up the total number of affected people to 1,477 as authorities expanded their testing footprint with rapid test kits from China.

As many as 105 tested positive, including two journalists and a Sub Inspector as 46 people were discharged from various hospitals following recovery today, a government bulletin said.

Till date 1,477 have been infected cumulatively while 1048 were the "active cases" as on date, it added.

On April 12, Tamil Nadu reported 106 cases and the following day it was 98.

Between April 14 and 18, the positive cases did not exceed 56.

Authorities said testing people as per guidelines with rapid test kits to ascertain antibodies for the virus have been expanded across Tamil Nadu. PTI

