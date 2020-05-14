Today's Announcements by Finance Minister Will Benefit Farmers, Labourers, Says U'khand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday welcomed the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today, stating these are dedicated to small farmers, poor, migrant labourers and street vendors."It is beneficial for poor farmers and labourers. Announcements made today will benefit Uttarakhand along with the entire country. We will get immense help in providing relief to stranded people, farmers and labourers returning home," said Rawat."Free ration to migrant labourers, housing scheme on cheap rent, a loan scheme for street vendors, a special campaign of Kisan Credit Card, all these measures will surely benefit people of Uttarakhand," he added. "One Nation One Card will be very beneficial for the migrants, which will start in the month of August. A provision of Rs 3,500 crore is being made to provide free ration facility to migrant labourers. Those who do not have a ration card will be given 5 kg of wheat or rice and one kg of gram per family for two months," said Rawat.The scheme of providing houses to the migrant labourers and the urban poor at an affordable rent is being launched under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he added."Middle-income group, whose annual income is from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 18 lakh, the credit link subsidy scheme under Affordable Housing is being extended till March 2021. Consular credit worth Rs 2 lakh crore will be made available to 2.50 crore farmers by running a special campaign of Kisan Credit Card," said Rawat. "By increasing the interest subvention on crop loans till 31 May, three crore farmers will be benefitted. A total of 25 lakh new Kisan Credit Cards have been approved with a loan limit of Rs 25 thousand crore. The Central government has taken several steps to provide liquidity support to farmers and rural economy," he added.Chief Minister Rawat continued saying that since March, Rs 4,200 crore has been provided for the development of infrastructure in rural areas."Migrant labourers returned to their home states have been provided with work. They are being registered. They are also being supported by MNREGA. States have been advised that migrant labourers returned home should be given work under the MNREGA," said Rawat. "Laws will be made to ensure that the labourers get money on time. The poorest of the poor also get minimum wages and the regional inequality is overcome," he added. Earlier today, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced the second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package with a focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)