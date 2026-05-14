Tracy McGrady Takes Strategic Adviser Role for Wagner College Basketball

NEW YORK (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady is taking a position as a strategic adviser to the men's basketball coach at Wagner College, where his son plans to play.

McGrady will advise the college on the development of name, image and likeness investment, along with marketing and player development, the school said Wednesday.

McGrady — who did not play college basketball — will not take a salary in his position under coach Dwan McMillan. McGrady's son, Laymen, is joining the Seahawks after spending last season at Oral Roberts.

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McGrady was a seven-time All-Star and two-time NBA scoring champion who now works as a studio analyst for NBC's coverage of the league.

McMillan became the full-time coach last month at Wagner, where two-time national champion Dan Hurley of UConn got his first college head coaching position. McMillan led the Northeast Conference school on an interim basis last season, when the Seahawks went 14-17.

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AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 01:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).