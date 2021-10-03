Author and former actor Twinkle Khanna has the sweetest reason to love her Sunday morning. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Mrs Funnybones' writer shared a picture in which her son Aarav can be seen giving a peck on his mother's forehead. In the picture, the mother-son duo, who are currently in London, look classy, dressed for breakfast. Aarav is wearing a mint-green sweater with tiny pearls on the neck while Twinkle rocks a black-gold outfit. Twinkle Khanna Shares Beautiful Candid Clicks With Hubby Akshay Kumar, Says ‘From Jab We Met to What the Heck!’.

Twinkle added the caption, "Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries." Fans flooded the post with likes and comments. "Such a wholesome picture," a fan wrote. "Nice pearls though," another added. Twinkle Khanna Shares Childhood Picture With Late Aunt Simple Kapadia.

Check Out Twinkle Khanna's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Recently, Twinkle also shared a series of fun pictures with her husband and actor Akshay Kumar, in which she captioned the change of emotions in the picture as a "representation of most marriages". Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001 and welcomed their son Aarav in 2002. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle is currently working on her fourth book.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)