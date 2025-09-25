Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Episode 1 Review: Salman Khan has been under fire lately for his recent films, with critics accusing him of being too laidback and lethargic on screen. But if the first episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle proves anything, it’s that Salman’s languid charm isn’t always a bad thing. Offscreen, his weary, unfiltered quips and dry humour turn out to be perfect for a chat show setting. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: Salman Khan and Aamir Khan Light Up Prime Video’s New Talk Show With Stories of Their Long-Lasting Friendship.

He’s joined by Aamir Khan - his Andaz Apna Apna co-star and long-time box office rival turned steadfast friend. With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna steering the ship (one known for her blunt candour, the other for her razor-sharp wit), the episode unfolds like a casual evening hangout. The vibe is breezy, fun, and surprisingly revealing - even if a little odd in places.

'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle' Episode 1 Review - The Setup

Here’s where it gets weird. Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is filmed without a live audience - at least in its first episode — and while that’s not inherently a problem, the stage setup seems to demand one. Perhaps it’s because we’re so used to the energy of Koffee With Karan or the laughter tracks of The Kapil Sharma Show, but when the hosts and guests turn to face the stage for a closing moment, it feels strangely awkward, as if we’re watching a rehearsal rather than the final cut.

The Koffee With Karan influence doesn’t stop there. Like Karan Johar’s show, Kajol and Twinkle’s format involves playful games and cheeky gossip. But without an audience cheering them on, some of these segments feel a bit like four grown-ups playing party games in an empty room - with Salman looking particularly unamused, as though silently asking, “Why am I here?” Aamir, at least, is polite enough to play along.

'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle' Episode 1 Review - A Salman Khan Dominance

Still, once the questions start rolling, the show finds its groove - largely thanks to Salman Khan. He is disarmingly unfiltered, casually admitting his own sexism, blaming himself for his past failed relationships, and even opening up about his battle with trigeminal neuralgia, describing the lifelong scars it left him with. In a rare moment of vulnerability, he also expressed his desire to have a child biologically - much to Twinkle’s visible shock.

I don’t often watch celebrity chat shows, but I can’t recall seeing Salman this emotionally open before. It’s not all about him, though - Aamir shares candid insights about his marriages, his attempts at becoming a better father, and the importance of prioritising mental health. But somehow, Salman’s natural charisma and dry humour keep pulling the focus back to him- even when he’s declaring Aamir to be the better dad. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: Aamir Khan Opens Up About Deepening Friendship With Salman Khan During Divorce From Reena Dutta.

The banter between the four is genuinely enjoyable, though there are moments where Aamir and Salman seem to overplay their bromance, almost as if they’re trying to prove they’ve moved past old grudges. Salman’s quips land better than anyone else’s, partly because they feel so effortlessly tossed off, and partly because his deadpan delivery makes them twice as funny.

That said, not all of Salman’s musings are politically correct. His dismissive take on therapy (“Why not just talk to a friend?”) and his views on age-appropriate pairing come off as a bit purana khayal (old-fashioned). Aamir, for his part, does a commendable job of keeping a poker face through it all.

The anecdotes are a delight - Kajol recalling how she once called Salman 'uncle' when they first met is a highlight, and his story about meeting her late father, producer Shomu Mukherjee, for the last time is unexpectedly moving. Twinkle, as always, brings her signature self-deprecating humour, recounting her clumsy first encounters with both Khans, which neither of them remembers. Shah Rukh Khan also gets a mention - a 'laptop' incident that Aamir Khan recalls makes both Khans here agree that SRK is the most technically savant of them all.

Aamir’s throwback to Salman’s famously laidback style during the Andaz Apna Apna shoot is another standout moment. Salman, of course, has an explanation ready: Aamir was doing one film a year, while he was juggling fifteen - exhaustion was inevitable.

Overall, I enjoyed the episode, even if its audience-free setup gave it the slightly awkward vibe of a pandemic-era chat show. Since Salman Khan dominated much of the premiere, I’m hoping future episodes let Kajol and Twinkle’s distinct personalities shine through more clearly - their playful ribbing often felt rooted in their off-screen bond rather than what unfolded on camera. Still, I’d happily take more of this kind of candid, unfiltered conversation over the forced laughs and tired sketches featuring comedians in drag and exaggerated accents where celebs are forced to laugh, amused or not.

'Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle' Episode 1 Review - Final Thoughts

Despite its slightly awkward, audience-less format, Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle delivers a breezy and surprisingly candid first episode. Salman Khan’s charm, unfiltered honesty, and dry humour make him the undeniable highlight, while Aamir’s witty introspection balances things out nicely. If future episodes lean a little more on Kajol and Twinkle’s natural chemistry and push their guests to open up this freely, this show could well become the new guilty pleasure for Bollywood gossip lovers. Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is streaming on Prime Video.

Rating: 3.5

