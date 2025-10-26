Mumbai October 24: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to her late mother Sridevi by reciting a heartfelt poem written by her. The actress read out the poem while on a talk show hosted by Twinkle Khanna and Kajol – "Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle" – where she appeared with Karan Johar. She read, “Bachi thi phir achanak ek din woh haq kho diya, Jo laad mangti thi usse muh mod liya, Apni awaaz kho ke apni maa ki awaaz me baat karti hu, Issi jariye me unke paas bhi rakhti hu.” (I was a child who suddenly lost her right; the one I sought love from, I turned away; having lost my own voice, I now speak in my mother’s, and through it, I keep her close.)

Her mother and Bollywood superstar Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai due to accidental drowning. She was 54 at the time of her death. Sridevi's death just months before Janhvi's debut film Dhadak left the nation in shock. Lakhs of fans took to the streets of Mumbai to bid her a tearful farewell during her funeral procession. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Trailer: Salman Khan-Aamir Khan Light Up Prime Video’s Talk Show With Unfiltered Fun; Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Others To Also Join (Watch Video).

Post Sridevi's death, Boney Kapoor's children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor from his first wife, Mona Kapoor, were seen getting closer and bonding better with their step-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi has since starred in films including Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Good Luck Jerry, Millie, Bawal, and Mr & Mrs Mahi.

Her younger sister Khushi Kapoor made her debut with The Archies in 2023 and was also seen in Naaadaniyaa alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’: Prime Video Talk Show Premieres on September 25 With Star-Studded Guests (View Poster).

The movie also starred Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, Sania Malhotra and Maniesh Paul. The movie entered the 100 crore club and has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Janhvi was lauded for her role in the movie.

