Two Doctors of Private Nursing Home Contract COVID-19

Indore, May 4 (PTI) Two doctors of a private nursing home here treating non-coronavirus patients were on Monday found to have contracted COVID-19, an official said.

Taking the matter seriously, the district administration decided to temporary close down the nursing home after shifting patients to other hospitals and sanitise it.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Indore Pravin Jadia informed that two doctors, one of them a woman, of Arpan Nursing Home in the Rajbada area were found to be infected with COVID-19.

He said the nursing home is under 'green category', which means it is not mandated to treat COVID-19 patients.

The CMHO said the entire staff of the nursing home is being medically examined.

Patients who were given treatment at the facility recently are being identified for coronavirus testing, Jadia said.

Areas close to the nursing home are being sealed and declared as a containment zone, he said.

Indore collector Manish Singh said at present a few patients are still admitted in the nursing home and they would be shifted to other hospitals.

After that, it will be temporary closed for sanitization, he said.

He said small hospitals and private medical clinics will not be allowed to reopen as it has been observed they do not take adequate measures for prevention of COVID-19.

As per official figures, Indore, the district worst-affected by COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, has so far reported 1,611 cases, including 77 fatalities.

