Two Girls Harassed for Not Wearing Burqa, 1 Held

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Two girls have filed a written complaint with police here alleging that they were harassed by miscreants for not wearing a burqa while going to school.One of the two persons who were named by the girls has been arrested, Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP Bulandshahr said.A case under relevant sections of the law has also been registered. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)